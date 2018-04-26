- ITV Report
British-Iranian academic held in Tehran, says human rights group
A British-Iranian academic and anti-war activist has been arrested in Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, according to a human rights group.
Abbas Edalat, a professor in computer science and maths at Imperial College London, has been held in custody since April 15, the Centre for Human Rights in Iran said.
The Foreign Office said it was making urgent inquiries with Iranian authorities after being alerted to the reports.
The New York-based CHRI said the academic, who has a home in the capital Tehran, travelled to the country to attend an academic workshop.
Prof Edalat is one of a number of dual-nationals being held in the country.
Among them is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was been in prison since April 2016 accused of seeking to overthrow the Iranian regime.