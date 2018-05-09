Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds have unveiled a new waxwork figure of Meghan Markle just two weeks before the royal wedding.

The wax figure appears next to Prince Harry, her husband-to-be, at the London venue.

Ms Markle's waxwork is wearing a green PAROSH dress, which she had on for the engagement announcement, while she is also adorned with a replica of the engagement ring.

The Harry figure has been updated, having originally been created for his 30th birthday, over three years ago.