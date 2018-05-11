PM Theresa May performs U-turn to diversify Grenfell Inquiry panel

Theresa May has agreed that a panel of experts will sit alongside a judge at the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry, campaigners said.

They will join Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick for phase two of his investigation, which is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month, the Grenfell United group said.

It comes ahead of Monday's Commons debate on the Grenfell fire, which ripped through the west London tower block last June, killing 71 people.

Mrs May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening.

In a written statement to MPs confirming the appointment, Mrs May said phase two of the inquiry would be the "largest phase in terms of the number of issues to be considered".

She added: "To ensure that the inquiry panel itself also has the necessary breadth of skills and diversity of expertise relevant to the broad range of issues to be considered in phase two, and to best serve the increasing scale and complexity of the inquiry, I have decided to appoint an additional two panel members to support Sir Martin's chairmanship for phase two of the inquiry's work onwards.

"I wrote to Sir Martin yesterday, informing him of my decision."