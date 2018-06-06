- ITV Report
Huge fire at luxury five star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge
Nearly 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge.
London Fire Brigade said 15 engines and 97 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.
The five star hotel recently had a major refurbishment, the most extensive in its history and was completed only a few weeks ago. There are no reported injuries.
A local businesswoman, who did not want to be named, said:
Samir Boureghda, of Masgouf restaurant in William Street, said it looks as if the flames have been extinguished.
Penelope Evans, 50, from Battersea, south London, was shopping in Harrods when she noticed the thick smoke as she was leaving.
Staff from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel have been evacuated to Hyde Park where they were being given bottles of water.
The 12-storey Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park completed the "most extensive restoration in its 115-year history", according to a statement published by owner Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in May.
All 181 bedrooms and suites are "now more luxurious and comfortable than ever before" and the building's "iconic facade was revitalised", the company said.
The hotel is located between Hyde Park and the Knightsbridge shopping district, which includes Harrods.
Transport for London said the Sloane Street entrance of the Knightsbridge Tube station had been closed due to the fire and customers were advised to leave by Harrods.