Huge fire at luxury five star Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge

Nearly 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge.

Credit: Twitter/@matthewickens
London Fire Brigade said 15 engines and 97 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

The five star hotel recently had a major refurbishment, the most extensive in its history and was completed only a few weeks ago. There are no reported injuries.

A local businesswoman, who did not want to be named, said:

The fire was in the middle of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

There was a lot of smoke. I couldn't see anyone being evacuated but they had closed off the whole road. It's quite a lot of smoke, you could smell it.

I could see a lot of fire engines and police cars and some ambulances as well.

– Local businesswoman

Samir Boureghda, of Masgouf restaurant in William Street, said it looks as if the flames have been extinguished.

The fire was in the middle of the hotel. There was a lot of smoke, black smoke. It was a big fire.

– Samir Boureghda
Penelope Evans, 50, from Battersea, south London, was shopping in Harrods when she noticed the thick smoke as she was leaving.

I saw all this black smoke coming from the sky, it was covering everything and the smell was horrendous.

It was like people were in shock, everyone immediately just started leaving the street and the area.

There were hundreds of fire engines, ambulances, police racing by and helicopters overhead.

– Penelope Evans

Staff from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel have been evacuated to Hyde Park where they were being given bottles of water.

The fire alarm started and everybody was told to get outside. Everything's fine but we don't know how it started yet.

– Mandarin Oriental Hotel worker

The 12-storey Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park completed the "most extensive restoration in its 115-year history", according to a statement published by owner Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in May.

All 181 bedrooms and suites are "now more luxurious and comfortable than ever before" and the building's "iconic facade was revitalised", the company said.

The hotel is located between Hyde Park and the Knightsbridge shopping district, which includes Harrods.

Transport for London said the Sloane Street entrance of the Knightsbridge Tube station had been closed due to the fire and customers were advised to leave by Harrods.