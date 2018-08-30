Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Giant blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing yellow bikini to fly over London

A giant blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing a yellow bikini will fly over London this weekend.

Credit: Yanny Bruere/Michella Dos Santos/Denis Luncan

More than £58,000 has been raised through crowdfunding for the giant balloon.

It follows the decision by London's Mayor to allow a giant blimp of Donald Trump to be flown during his visit to Britain.

The inflatable of Mr Khan is bigger than Trump's at 29ft and will appear over Westminster on Saturday morning.

Organiser Yanny Bruere says it's part of his 'Make London Safe Again' in response to London's spiraling crime rate.

Under Sadiq Khan, we have seen crime sky rocket to unprecedented levels. People in London don't feel safe and they aren't safe.

– Yanny Bruere, protester