- ITV Report
-
Giant blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing yellow bikini to fly over London
A giant blimp of Sadiq Khan wearing a yellow bikini will fly over London this weekend.
More than £58,000 has been raised through crowdfunding for the giant balloon.
It follows the decision by London's Mayor to allow a giant blimp of Donald Trump to be flown during his visit to Britain.
The inflatable of Mr Khan is bigger than Trump's at 29ft and will appear over Westminster on Saturday morning.
Organiser Yanny Bruere says it's part of his 'Make London Safe Again' in response to London's spiraling crime rate.