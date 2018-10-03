Schools in Newham closed after spider infestation

At least three schools in Newham have been forced to close after being infested by false widow spiders.

Star Primary in Beckton, Ellen Wilkinson Primary in Canning Town and Lister Community School in Plaistow have all been affected.

There's also believed to be an infestation at Rokeby Secondary School in Canning Town.

Headteachers have written to staff, pupils and parents about the issue with some of the schools likely to be closed for several weeks.

The discovery of the false widow spiders were made by Newham’s Environmental Team.

Pest control teams are now working to bring the outbreak under control before any more eggs hatch.

Ms Von Buchenroder, headteacher at Star Primary and Sue Ferguson, headteacher of Ellen Wilkinson said they were looking at 'alternative venues' so lessons could continue.