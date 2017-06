A hunt for a gunman has been launched by murder detectives investigating the drive-by shooting of a man in a busy town centre.

The 24-year-old man, who was a passenger in a car, was shot in the head in the attack in Croydon, south London, shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The driver of the car, who was also suffered minor injuries, drove the victim to a south London hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.