Girls found guilty of attacking teenager with wheel brace
Two girls from West Sussex and a girl from Surrey have been sentenced for assaulting a 14 year old girl with a wheel brace.
The victim was left with a head injury, a slight fracture to the nose, bruised ribs and two black eyes following the incident, which happened at Stoughton recreation ground in Guildford on the 9th January 2016.
19-year-old Sophie Burrows from Godalming, pictured on the left, 19-year-old Lauren Coveney from Midhurst, pictured on the right, and a 17-year-old girl from Midhurst, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm on 9 July 2016.
Sophie Burrows received a 14 month prison sentence. Lauren Coveney received a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years. She will also have to complete 200 hours unpaid work, be under a curfew between 8pm and 5am for three months, and will have to pay £960 compensation.
A 17 year old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received a 12 month referral order and will also have to pay £960 compensation.