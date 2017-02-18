Girls found guilty of attacking teenager with wheel brace

Two girls from West Sussex and a girl from Surrey have been sentenced for assaulting a 14 year old girl with a wheel brace.

The victim was left with a head injury, a slight fracture to the nose, bruised ribs and two black eyes following the incident, which happened at Stoughton recreation ground in Guildford on the 9th January 2016.

19-year-old Sophie Burrows from Godalming, pictured on the left, 19-year-old Lauren Coveney from Midhurst, pictured on the right, and a 17-year-old girl from Midhurst, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm on 9 July 2016.