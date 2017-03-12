George Michael 'to be buried next to mother at Highgate Cemetery'

George Michael died of natural causes at his Oxfordshire home. Credit: PA

George Michael is to be buried at Highgate Cemetery next to his mother, it has been reported. A source told the Sunday Mirror the plot was being prepared for a private family funeral around Mothering Sunday in two weeks' time, following the singer's death on Christmas Day at his home in Oxfordshire.

George Michael with his parents Kyriakos and Lesley in 1993 Credit: PA

The newspaper reported shrubs have been cut back and space has been cleared for Michael at the north London cemetery, next to where his mother, Lesley Angold, was buried following her death from cancer in 1997.

Highgate Cemetery Credit: PA

The historic Highgate Cemetery, whose famous occupants include Karl Marx and ­poisoned Russian security agent Alexander Litvinenko, is close to Michael's former London home. Michael was at his home in Goring-on-Thames, when his body was found on Christmas Day by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Flowers outside the singer's home in Goring-on-Thames. Credit: PA

The funeral announcement comes just days after a coroner ruled the Wham! singer died of natural causes. Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said Michael was suffering from a fatty liver and heart disease. The funeral had been delayed after an initial postmortem examination was said to have been inconclusive.

Flowers and tributes were left outside the singer's home in Goring-on-Thames after his death. Credit: PA

Michael's friend, former Spice Girl Geri Horner is reported to be giving a reading at his memorial service.