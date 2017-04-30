- ITV Report
Dorset murder victim named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger
A man shot dead by intruders who broke into a house in Dorset has been named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger.
Police were called to reports of a break-in at the address in the St Ives area of Ringwood at 3.30am on Sunday morning.
Mr Hedger was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.
Dorset Police have now launched a murder investigation.
Detectives say at this stage they have no reason to believe the intruders knew Mr Hedger, but are continuing to investigate all lines of enquiry.
A second occupant who was in the house at the time is being supported by specially trained officers.
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of MCIT, said: "At this stage we are still trying to establish exactly what happened at the address in Castlewood and how and why the victim was shot dead.
"Currently we do not believe the offenders were known to the victim, however we continue to investigate all lines of enquiry.
"I am appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or was in the area at that time, to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible."
- Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:53, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.