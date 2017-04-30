Dorset murder victim named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger

A man shot dead by intruders who broke into a house in Dorset has been named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at the address in the St Ives area of Ringwood at 3.30am on Sunday morning.

Mr Hedger was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.

Dorset Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Detectives say at this stage they have no reason to believe the intruders knew Mr Hedger, but are continuing to investigate all lines of enquiry.

A second occupant who was in the house at the time is being supported by specially trained officers.