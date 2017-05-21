- ITV Report
Police say a newborn baby, found in bushes in a park in Aldershot, was a girl
Hampshire Police say they are in a position to confirm that the body of a baby found in Manor Park on Friday was a girl.
They've named named her ‘Baby M’, after she was found in Manor Park in the month of May.
At this stage they've disclosed no further details about her.
They have already made a video appeal for the mother to come forward, amid concerns for her health and welfare.
Hope Memorial Church is holding a memorial service for Baby M in Manor Park, Aldershot, at 6.30pm this evening (Sunday, 21 May).