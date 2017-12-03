- ITV Report
-
Blind cat and her son with no ears seek loving home
The RSPCA is searching for a special home for two very special cats.
Rachel and Ross are best F.R.I.E.N.D.S as well as mother and son so staff who are looking after the pair at RSPCA South Godstone Animal Centre in Surrey would like them to stay together.
They were rescued from a garden in East Grinstead after neighbours were concerned they'd been abandoned.
Rachel - who is blind - was spotted bumping into things and was too scared to leave a garden where residents had taken to feeding her and her son, Ross.
Ross has a very unique look as he’s had to have both ears removed due to skin damage.
He enjoys snoozing with his mum and enjoys a gentle fuss while Rachel loves head rubs and tasty treats.
She will need an environment that will stay the same so she can learn her way around.
Rachel and Ross would like to be the only pets in the home and would prefer an adult-only environment.
For more information please visit the RSPCA's on-line profile pages, here for Rachel or here for Ross