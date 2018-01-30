Five men arrested after £50 million of cocaine seized from private jet

Five men are being questioned by National Crime Agency investigators following the seizure of approximately half a tonne of cocaine from a private jet at Farnborough Airport.

The drugs were discovered in suitcases by Border Force officers who carried out checks on an incoming flight from Bogota, Colombia. The aircraft had been chartered from a private company.

Five passengers on board the flight, two British men, two Spanish men and an Italian were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs.

Three addresses in the Bournemouth area have been searched by the NCA as part of the investigation, and items such as computers and phones seized.

The crew of the plane have been released without charge.