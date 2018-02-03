Knob-throwing contest cancelled

A popular annual knob-throwing festival in Dorset has been cancelled after a key supplier pulled out of the event.

The Dorset Knob Throwing and Frome Valley Food Festival got its name from the traditional Dorset 'knob' biscuit at the centre of festivities.

It attracts thousands of tourists, who are invited to play games ranging from the traditional knob throwing to knob eating, knob painting, and a knob and spoon race.

But organisers said the 2018 festival would be cancelled for 2018 after the firm that makes the knobs, Moores Biscuits in Morecombelake, said it would not be able to supply its wares this year.