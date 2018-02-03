- ITV Report
Knob-throwing contest cancelled
A popular annual knob-throwing festival in Dorset has been cancelled after a key supplier pulled out of the event.
The Dorset Knob Throwing and Frome Valley Food Festival got its name from the traditional Dorset 'knob' biscuit at the centre of festivities.
It attracts thousands of tourists, who are invited to play games ranging from the traditional knob throwing to knob eating, knob painting, and a knob and spoon race.
But organisers said the 2018 festival would be cancelled for 2018 after the firm that makes the knobs, Moores Biscuits in Morecombelake, said it would not be able to supply its wares this year.
The biscuit firm has given no reason for deciding that it will not take part for 2018.
But organisers pledged the festival will return in 2019.
In a statement on their website they said: "The Dorset Knob Throwing is a zany, quintessentially British event which has caught the public imagination. It’s great fun and will be back."
A spokesperson for the event told the Dorset Echo they had decidede against holiday the festival this year without the involvement of their biscuit-maker sponsors.
"We own the rights to the festival name but we really do feel Dorset Knobs belong to Moores and we wouldn’t want to progress without their blessing," he said.
Last year's marked the tenth anniversary of the festival.