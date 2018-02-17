Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Two members of same family killed after train collides with car at Horsham level crossing

Credit: ITV Meridian

Two members of the same family have been killed after a train collided with a car at a level crossing in West Sussex.

A 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man were travelling in a car when the collision happened at the Barns Green crossing in Horsham, British Transport Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.45am on Saturday.

Officers are examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have also been notified.

The operation at the Barns Green crossing Credit: ITV Meridian

Officers are examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is also investigating.

Emergency services were called just before 9am this morning Credit: ITV Meridian

Our officers have been working at the scene, and will continue to do so for the rest of the day, to ensure we gain as much information about how the collision happened. People should expect some disruption to services in the area while we investigate. I would like to thank the community in Barns Green for their support and patience. Local people will see more of our officers in the area throughout the day and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or feels they may have any information which would be relevant to our investigation, to contact us.

– Detective Inspector Brett Walker, British Transport Police

Anyone with information about the collision can contact the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 17/02/18.