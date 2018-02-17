- ITV Report
-
Two members of same family killed after train collides with car at Horsham level crossing
Two members of the same family have been killed after a train collided with a car at a level crossing in West Sussex.
A 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man were travelling in a car when the collision happened at the Barns Green crossing in Horsham, British Transport Police said.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.45am on Saturday.
Officers are examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have also been notified.
Officers are examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is also investigating.
Anyone with information about the collision can contact the British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 17/02/18.