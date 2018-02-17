Two members of same family killed after train collides with car at Horsham level crossing

Two members of the same family have been killed after a train collided with a car at a level crossing in West Sussex.

A 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man were travelling in a car when the collision happened at the Barns Green crossing in Horsham, British Transport Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.45am on Saturday.

Officers are examining the scene to establish the circumstances which led to the car being struck.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have also been notified.