M20 reopens in both directions after police investigation

Detectives investigating the discovery of a body on the M20 in Kent say part of the motorway will remain shut for some time.

The body was found on the M20 London-bound between junctions 10 and 9 near Ashford in Kent. Officers were called to the area at 6.05pm on the evening of Tuesday 20 February.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained. They are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

A diversion is in place for drivers.