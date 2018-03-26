Southern Health fined £2 million for health and safety breaches over the deaths of two patients

The health trust Southern Health has been fined £2 million for health and safety breaches over the deaths of two patients. Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, drowned after suffering an epileptic seizure at Slade House in Oxfordshire in July 2013. Teresa Colvin, 45, died in 2012 after taking her own life at a secure mental health unit in Hampshire.

Connor Sparrowhawk and Teresa Colvin

Southern Health apologised unreservedly earlier this month during the hearing at Oxford Crown Court for the 'catastrophic failings' which led to the deaths of Connor Sparrowhawk and Teresa Colvin. The Trust admitted both of their deaths were entirely avoidable. The total fine on the Connor Sparrowhawk charge was £1,050,000 and for Teresa Colvin, who lived in Lyndhurst, Hampshire was £950,000.

Sara Ryan, Connor Sparrowhawk's mother

Mr Justice Sir Jeremy Stuart Smith told a packed public gallery at Oxford Crown Court: “Such a fine will not put the Trust out of business. Every pound that is taken from the Trust is a pound less that can be spent on the public good in the future. “The Trust's conduct more recently has been much improved, not one member of the board was present when these deaths happened. “However, the Trust showed many failings and did not change when required, they ignored the warnings of many employees. They showed a systemic failure and lives have been devastated by the deep and catastrophic losses. “Mrs Ryan’s [Connor’s mother] statement made for unbearable reading and the original verdict of her son dying from natural causes only compounded her grief.”