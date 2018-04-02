- ITV Report
Tributes to married Wiltshire-based soldier killed in diving accident
Tributes have been paid to a married soldier based in Wiltshire, who died in a diving accident in the final week of his training course.
Lance Corporal George Partridge was serving with the 26 Engineer Regiment based at Swinton barracks in Perham Down.
He was training at the National Diving and Activity Centre near the Welsh border at Chepstow when the accident happened on Monday 26th March.
The centre has sunken planes, buses and armoured vehicles on the quarry bed where advanced divers can carry out training operations.
A post on the regiment's Facebook page announced new of LC Partridge's death, and hundreds of messages of condolence have been paid to him:
The Ministry of Defence are investigating the circumstances of his death.