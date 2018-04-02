Advertisement

Tributes to married Wiltshire-based soldier killed in diving accident

Credit: 26 Engineer Regiment

Tributes have been paid to a married soldier based in Wiltshire, who died in a diving accident in the final week of his training course.

Lance Corporal George Partridge was serving with the 26 Engineer Regiment based at Swinton barracks in Perham Down.

He was training at the National Diving and Activity Centre near the Welsh border at Chepstow when the accident happened on Monday 26th March.

Credit: NDAC

The centre has sunken planes, buses and armoured vehicles on the quarry bed where advanced divers can carry out training operations.

A post on the regiment's Facebook page announced new of LC Partridge's death, and hundreds of messages of condolence have been paid to him:

It is with great sadness that we must announce the death of Lance Corporal George Partridge on Monday 26 March, during the final week of his Army Diver Course.

This is a tragic loss to his wife, family, 26 Engineer Regiment and the Corps of Royal Engineers.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues and we ask you respect their privacy in these difficult times.

– 26 Engineer Regiment Facebook page

The Ministry of Defence are investigating the circumstances of his death.

'It is with great sadness that we must confirm that Lance Corporal George Partridge died in a tragic diving incident on 26 March at the National Dive Activity Centre, Chepstow.

'Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

The incident is being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.'

– MOD