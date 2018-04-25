- ITV Report
The royal baby as you haven't seen him before!
Legoland in Windsor has welcomed the latest Royal baby made entirely from lego bricks.
The park built miniature versions of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, together with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and of course the latest addition to the family.
The newborn royal, has yet to be given a name, but when his name has been announced anyone with the same name will be able to get into the park for free.
The Lego prince is just 3cm tall, but the whole scene took Model Makers 4 hours to build and takes pride of place outside Miniland’s very own 35,000 Lego brick Buckingham Palace.
It will be on display until November.