The Conservative MP at the centre of the 'Upskirting' row has told ITV Meridian he's been shocked at what he says is a misguided analysis of his views.

Sir Christopher Chope, who represents Christchurch - objected to the Bill to make it illegal to take pictures up people's skirts

But in an exclusive television interview, he said he SUPPORTS a ban, and says he's been unfairly targeted.

He spoke to our reporter Richard Slee: