- ITV Report
More than 300,000 people gather to celebrate Brighton Pride
Some 300,000 people are taking part in Brighton Pride, making it the UK's biggest event of its kind.
Crowds gathered for the Pride parade which started at Hove Lawns at 11am, travelling through the city centre, along King's Road, and past the Brighton Centre.
The Pride party continues at Preston Park this evening with Britney Spears headlining the main stage.
This year's theme is 'Colour My World' celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic rainbow flag.
With temperatures in the high 20s - Pride organisers have been telling people to remember sunscreen, water and a hat.
East Sussex Fire & Rescue have been giving out free water and sunscreen at Preston Circus Fire Station.
Organisers said there are water points around Preston Park. People should look out for the blue flags & bring an empty refillable, reusable bottle or ask at a bar for tap water.
Pride is the city’s biggest single event and brings in more money to local businesses than any other.
Crowds gathered on balconies along the seafront to watch the community parade go by.