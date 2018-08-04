Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

More than 300,000 people gather to celebrate Brighton Pride

This year's theme is 'Colour My World' celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic rainbow flag. Photo: Credit: @BrightonHoveCC

Some 300,000 people are taking part in Brighton Pride, making it the UK's biggest event of its kind.

Crowds gathered for the Pride parade which started at Hove Lawns at 11am, travelling through the city centre, along King's Road, and past the Brighton Centre.

Everyone is looking fabulous on the Brighton Pride Community Parade! Credit: Credit: ITV Meridian

The Pride party continues at Preston Park this evening with Britney Spears headlining the main stage.

The LGBT workers forum were among the thousands at Hove Lawns Credit: @BrightonHoveCC

Brighton & Hove Pride's Paul Kemp told ITV Meridian this year's crowd will break records. Credit: ITV Meridian

With temperatures in the high 20s - Pride organisers have been telling people to remember sunscreen, water and a hat.

Preston Circus Fire Station has also had a Pride makeover. Credit: ITV Meridian

East Sussex Fire & Rescue have been giving out free water and sunscreen at Preston Circus Fire Station.

Organisers said there are water points around Preston Park. People should look out for the blue flags & bring an empty refillable, reusable bottle or ask at a bar for tap water.

Pride is the city’s biggest single event and brings in more money to local businesses than any other.

George Montague married his long-term partner Somchai Phukkhlai in 2015 Credit: ITV Meridian

Crowds gathered on balconies along the seafront to watch the community parade go by.

It's estimated more than 300,000 people have attended this years Pride. Credit: ITV Meridian
Lewis Bailey ‘Athena Heart’ and Mum Natalie were among the thousands who took part in the parade. Credit: ITV Meridian