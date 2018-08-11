- ITV Report
-
Farmer trampled to death by his own cows, police believe
Sussex Police believe a farmer found dead on his farm in Sussex was trampled to death by his cattle.
Officers were called at 10.30pm on Friday night to Pinstraw Farm in Eridge Road, Groombridge.
The farmer's wife had raised concerns when he had not returned from feeding his livestock.
Following a search of the farm, the 64-year-old's body was found in a field with cattle. He died at the scene.
The details have been passed to the coroner.