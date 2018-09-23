Charity set up in memory of nine year old tennis star Sadie after tragic death

The parents of one of the UK's most talented young tennis players have set up a foundation in her name after she died from an extreme allergic reaction.

Sadie Bristow - who was only nine - had an intolerence to dairy foods.

She suffered a severe allergic reaction and died after going into anaphylactic shock.

Sadie, from Chartham in Kent, was Britain's best tennis player in her age group and was tipped to be a world class competitor.

Her parents hope the foundation will raise awareness of the condition that killed her.

John Ryall went to meet her family.