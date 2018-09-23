- ITV Report
Charity set up in memory of nine year old tennis star Sadie after tragic death
The parents of one of the UK's most talented young tennis players have set up a foundation in her name after she died from an extreme allergic reaction.
Sadie Bristow - who was only nine - had an intolerence to dairy foods.
She suffered a severe allergic reaction and died after going into anaphylactic shock.
Sadie, from Chartham in Kent, was Britain's best tennis player in her age group and was tipped to be a world class competitor.
Her parents hope the foundation will raise awareness of the condition that killed her.
John Ryall went to meet her family.
John spoke to Sadie's parents Stewart and Claire Bristow, her coach Simon Grieve and her sister Charlotte. Here's a link to the fundraising page.