- ITV Report
-
Outrage as commemorative soldier statue shot at and dumped
A statue of soldier at Carterton in Oxfordshire has been repeatedly shot and thrown into a ditch by vandals.
The "Silent Soldier" in Alvescot Road was put up by the Royal British Legion to commemorate those who died in World War One.
Carterton Town Council said on Facebook that the memorial had been used for "target practice" and is now considering whether to replace it.
Thames Valley Police said in a tweet it was "disgusting behaviour".