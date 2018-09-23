Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Outrage as commemorative soldier statue shot at and dumped

The silhouette statue was dumped in bushes Credit: Carterton Town Council

A statue of soldier at Carterton in Oxfordshire has been repeatedly shot and thrown into a ditch by vandals.

The "Silent Soldier" in Alvescot Road was put up by the Royal British Legion to commemorate those who died in World War One.

Carterton Town Council said on Facebook that the memorial had been used for "target practice" and is now considering whether to replace it.

Not only is this vandalism but a terrible act of disrespect to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for us.

The person that carried this out should hang their head in shame, but I suspect they are too ignorant to even understand the meaning behind the silhouettes.

– Carterton Town Council Facebook page
The statue was peppered with bullet holes Credit: Carterton Town Council

Thames Valley Police said in a tweet it was "disgusting behaviour".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.