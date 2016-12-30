Advertisement

17 in hospital in M40 coach crash

16 passengers were onboard when the vehicle left the road and overturned near Thame in Oxfordshire.

Coach overturns on the M40 in Oxfordshire

The overturned vehicle on the M40

Several people have been injured after a bus overturned on the M40 in Oxfordshire.

It happened at junction 7 northbound. The slip road for Thame is closed for vehicle recovery and accident investigation work.

The police and fire service are at the scene.

Those inside the coach managed to escape with minor injuries.

Credit: Highways England
