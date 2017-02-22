WW2 unexploded bomb to be detonated

Unexploded WW2 bomb dredged at Portsmouth Harbour
Road closures are in place around Portsmouth after an unexploded WW2 bomb was dredged at Portsmouth Harbour. Rail services have also been disrupted as police work to make the area safe.
The bomb squad will detonate an "unexploded ordnance" in Portsmouth Harbour, found during preparations for the arrival of a new Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
Hampshire Constabulary said the device was found during a dredging operation. It comes five days after a wartime device was destroyed by bomb disposal experts at the harbour.
Divers from the Royal Navy’s Portsmouth-based Southern Diving Unit 2 are on the scene.
They are working alongside the Ministry of Defence Police, Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire Constabulary, the Queen’s Harbour Master and other organisations to ensure public safety and minimise disruption.
The entrance to Portsmouth Harbour is currently closed until the Royal Navy bomb disposal team can safely dispose of the ordnance.
