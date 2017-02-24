Moment shop staff held at knifepoint caught on CCTV

The moment supermarket staff were held up at knifepoint in Brighton last December was captured on CCTV.

The dramatic footage has been released by police who have renewed their appeal for witnesses after two men robbed the Co-op store in Old London Road, Brighton.

The men threatened staff with a large kitchen knife and demanded that they hand over cash from the safe.

One of the men is seen grabbing cash from the tills and the robbers escaped with around £2,500, running northwards along Old London Road.

Both men spoke with Irish accents. The first man holding the 11" knife wore a black hooded jacket with the hood up, a black jacket over the top, black tracksuit bottoms, black boots and a black scarf over his face.

The second man wore a black hooded top with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and green Nike Air Max trainers.

The robbery happened at at 9.55 pm on Friday, December 16, but footage has just been released.