Four arrested as police hunt for escaped prisoner

Four men have been arrested in connection with a police manhunt for an escaped murderer.

Armed officers stopped a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Friday afternoon along Haven Road in Poole.

Specialist officers deflated the vehicle's tyres and arrested the four men.

None of the men arrested were wanted man Shaun Walmsley, who was serving a minimum of 30 years behind bars and is now on the run.

Two men aged 24, and two 25-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are currently assisting officers in Merseyside with enquiries.

All four men were from the Liverpool area.