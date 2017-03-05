Advertisement

Police concerns for mother after baby's body found in park

Police are making urgent appeals to locate the mother of a baby found dead in a park in Sheerness.

Police reveal body found in park was a baby girl

Police have revealed the baby whose body was found in a park in Sheerness was a little girl.

The infant's remains were discovered in The Broadway just before 1pm on Saturday and a police presence has remained at the scene today.

Police remain at the scene Credit: ITV Meridian

The age and identity is not currently known and neither is the cause of death.

Kent Police are anxious to trace the mother amid concerns for her wellbeing and physical health.

They're urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances to come forward, and promising that any information will be handled sensitively.

In her report Sarah Saunders spoke to DI Richard Vickery of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and Father Frank Moran from St Henrys and St Elizabeth Catholic Church

