Police officer stabbed and shots in 'terror attack' near parliament

A policeman has been stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Hotel boss asked Masood 'what he was doing down south'

Brighton hotel manager Sabeur Toumi has told ITV News he asked Westminster attacker Khalid Masood "what he was doing down south" when the now-notorious guest checked in on the eve of the London atrocity.

Mr Toumi said the 52-year-old gave his Birmingham address and appeared "very friendly" and "happy" as he informed them of his plans to "meet friends".

Masood even asked for his room rate to be equal to a previous booking he had made at the Preston Park Hotel.

