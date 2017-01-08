Jarrow bookmakers: Man held hostage by suspected armed raider

Armed police were called to a bookmakers in South Tyneside on Sunday night after a raid by a suspected gunman.

Officers were called to the Coral branch, in Grange Road, Jarrow at 5:46pm after reports of a man with a suspected firearm.

A police spokesman said specialist firearms officers were at the scene and police negotiators are speaking with the man to try and get him to exit the store safely.

Three people who were inside the premises with the man have all left unharmed.

One person is believed to be still inside the premises with him and police are working to get this person out safely.

A cordon has been set up in the area to allow for officers to deal with the situation and nearby roads closed as a precaution.

Police said there was no threat to the wider public but asked that people avoid the area while the situation was ongoing.