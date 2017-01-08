Man arrested after three-hour armed stand-off at Jarrow bookmakers

A man has been arrested after three hour stand-off at a bookmakers on South Tyneside.

Specialist armed officers were called to Coral bookmakers at just after 5.45pm on Sunday, after reports of a man inside, believed to be armed.

Four people were held hostage although three were released early on. The last was eventually freed at 8.44pm.

Moments later the man in possession of the weapon was arrested by officers.

A firearm has been seized by and a 39-year-old man was taken into police custody.