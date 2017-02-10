Advertisement

Troll jailed for sending death threats to MP

28-year-old John Nimmo of Moreland Road sent a series of tweets and e-mails. Photo: PA

An internet troll from South Shields who sent offensive online messages to a number of people, including an MP, has been jailed for two years and three months.

Twenty-eight-year-old John Nimmo of Moreland Road sent a series of tweets and e-mails.

They included two e-mails to Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger. In one, he said: "You are going to get it like Jo Cox did, so you better watch your back."

The messages to the MP came just three weeks after Jo Cox was killed.

The former shadow minister for mental health said the messages had caused her "great fear and anguish".

She said the incident had left her in a state of "huge distress" and "it caused me to feel physically sick being threatened in such a way".

Nimmo also sent online messages to the anti hate organisation Tell Mama.

He pleaded guilty to the offences under the malicious communications act at an earlier hearing.

Mr Nimmo earlier admitted three further offences relating to tweets sent to an unnamed person which read: ‘watch your back you Jewish inbred, you’re dead meat, National Action.’

National Action, is a neo-Nazi group banned by the Home Office.

Responding to the verdict, Luciana Berger, Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree, said:

I would like to thank the police, CPS and courts who have acted in this case.

Every day, up and down our country, people experience vile racist abuse, harassment and violence.

Too often people feel that they can’t report these horrific crimes.

I hope that if any good at all can come from this traumatic experience it is that others will see that you do not have to suffer in silence.

Action will be taken.

I would encourage anyone affected to report these crimes. Together, we can stand up to and defeat the racists in our communities.”

– Luciana Berger