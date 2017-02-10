Troll jailed for sending death threats to MP

An internet troll from South Shields who sent offensive online messages to a number of people, including an MP, has been jailed for two years and three months.

Twenty-eight-year-old John Nimmo of Moreland Road sent a series of tweets and e-mails.

They included two e-mails to Liverpool Wavertree MP Luciana Berger. In one, he said: "You are going to get it like Jo Cox did, so you better watch your back."

The messages to the MP came just three weeks after Jo Cox was killed.

The former shadow minister for mental health said the messages had caused her "great fear and anguish".

She said the incident had left her in a state of "huge distress" and "it caused me to feel physically sick being threatened in such a way".