Man jailed over attack on X Factor star James Arthur after singer had fling with his former girlfriend

A man has been jailed for smashing a pint glass over James Arthur's head after the singer had a fling with his former girlfriend.

The unprovoked attack by jealous ex-lover Christopher Revell, 31, took place in The Plimsoll Line pub, Redcar, as the star was out drinking with friends.

Revell ran towards the former X Factor winner from behind, smashing the glass on his head, followed up by a punch before he was dragged off.

Arthur, who was taken to hospital and needed five staples in his head, had reportedly had a one-night stand with Gemma Iveson after she had broken up with Revell.

Earlier in the evening of August 20, Ms Iveson had taken a selfie with 28-year-old Arthur and then shown it to Revell.

Prosecutor Nick Dry said: "James Arthur and his group were walking towards the beer garden when without warning or provocation Mr Revell smashed a glass forcibly on the back of his head.

"As he stumbled forward from the incident the defendant followed up with a punch."