Queen of the Jungle's family axed from Gogglebox

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has said she is "gutted" her family will not appear on the next series of the Channel 4 show.

The I'm A Celebrity .... Get Me Out Of Here winner left the programme after her success in the jungle saw her handed a number of new TV roles

Moffatt has signed up to join forces with presenter and comedian Alan Carr as they co-host a new entertainment show and has agreed to front a return of reality dating show, Streetmate.