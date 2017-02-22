- ITV Report
Bradley Lowery's family reveal five-year-old has a new tumour
The family of a County Durham five-year-old who has captured the hearts of the North East with his battle against cancer say they've been told he has a new tumour.
Bradley Lowery has a rare form of cancer and although he's having treatment it will only give him more time.
His mother Gemma tweeted an update on her son's condition on Wednesday night.
Bradley was just two-years-old when he was originally diagnosed with cancer.
He is undergoing treatment in Newcastle for neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.
Gemma Lowery spoke exclusively to ITV Tyne Tees in February about her son's battle with cancer.
Sunderland fan Bradley's story touched thousands over the festive period when more than 250,000 Christmas cards came flooding in to his home in Blackhall, County Durham. Bradley was Sunderland's mascot at their game with Everton last September.
Following the game Everton Football Club pledged a donation of £200,000 towards Bradley's treatment.