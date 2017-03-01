Two jailed after dog buried alive with nail through head

Two men have been jailed for four months after a dog was found buried alive in woodlands with a nail through its head.

Terrier Scamp was found under a mound of mud in Kirkleatham Woods near Redcar, North Yorkshire in October last year by a couple out walking.

The animal was later put down by vets to relieve its suffering.

Richard Finch, 60, of Geneva Drive, Redcar, and Michael Heathcock, 59, Ontario Crescent, Redcar, admitted animal cruelty at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

The court heard they buried the dog alive after its owner Heathcock became upset when Scamp became blind and incontinent.

Finch suggested the dog be put down - but Heathcock said the vets bill would be too high.