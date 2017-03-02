- ITV Report
Cancer patient Bradley Lowery goes back to school as family reveal plans for third round of cancer treatment
A schoolboy who has captured the hearts of the nation in his battle against terminal cancer has returned to school.
Five-year-old Bradley Lowery, from County Durham, spent a few hours in the classroom at Blackhall Colliery Primary.
Bradley's family say the Sunderland fan had fun with his friends.
It comes after the news in February that doctors discovered Bradley has a new tumour.
Bradley's family took to their Facebook page to post an update on Bradley's condition on Thursday evening.
His family added that Bradley is set to go back in hospital on Monday to start the third round of treatment.
They thanked their supporters and said they are "hoping and praying for better news" when he gets rescanned.
They said: "We are not ready to give up."
Last month the Football Association invited Bradley to be a mascot when England play Lithuania in the World Cup qualifier on the 26th March.
The five-year-old football fan has accepted the chance to step out in front of thousands of England fans at Wembley Stadium.