Cancer patient Bradley Lowery goes back to school as family reveal plans for third round of cancer treatment

A schoolboy who has captured the hearts of the nation in his battle against terminal cancer has returned to school.

Five-year-old Bradley Lowery, from County Durham, spent a few hours in the classroom at Blackhall Colliery Primary.

Bradley's family say the Sunderland fan had fun with his friends.

It comes after the news in February that doctors discovered Bradley has a new tumour.

Bradley's family took to their Facebook page to post an update on Bradley's condition on Thursday evening.