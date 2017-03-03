Son of Greggs Bakery founder guilty of indecent assault against four boys over three decades

By Kris Jepson

The son of the founder of the Greggs Bakery company has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault against four boys aged between 11 and 14 over three decades.

Colin Gregg, 75, from Gosforth in Newcastle, committed the assaults between the 1960s and the 1990s.

He was a respected teacher, social worker and charity worker who, the prosecution claim, "concealed his true nature beneath a veneer of respectability" and “exploited his position in society to perpetrate abuse”.

After the case Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson of Northumbria Police said: "This has been a long and complex enquiry. Colin Gregg was in a position of trust which he used to sexually exploit children.

"We hope today’s outcome gives the victims some justice and closure. This case demonstrates it is never too late to report abuse and if you have been a victim Northumbria Police encourages you to come forward."

Gregg was granted bail and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on March 30 at 2pm.

The jury found Gregg guilty by a majority on eight of the counts and unanimously on the ninth.

Judge Robin Mairs told him that the fact he was granting bail was no indication of sentence.

He said: "These are serious matters and a custodial sentence is inevitable."

The trial at Leeds was a retrial.

A jury failed to reach a verdict when Gregg was tried last year in Newcastle