Woman raped after being forced into car along with her child in Redcar

Police are investigating the rape of a woman who was forced into a car together with her toddler in an ordeal lasting up to seven hours.

The woman was with her child on the seafront near the boating lake in Redcar when a dark-coloured saloon car drove towards them at some time between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

Two men got out of the vehicle and the woman and child were forced into the rear of the car, before the vehicle made its way down Turner Street and to Yearby, on Longbeck Lane off the A174, where the woman was raped.

She was finally let go between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, when she and her child were forced out of the vehicle on Kirkleatham Lane, near turn off for Kirkleatham Museum.

They ran across the road and towards the wooded area.

The first suspect, who was driving the vehicle, is described as a white male, aged in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 7” to 5ft 10” tall, with short, brown hair, of large build with the word “love” tattooed across his knuckles.

The second suspect, the passenger in the car, is described as a white male, aged in his early twenties, around 5ft5” to 5ft 6” tall, of medium build, clean shaven and with brown hair. He had a local accent.