Protest after North Yorkshire school 'limits toilet breaks to just two a day'

A school has been slammed after being accused of introducing controversial rules which allow pupils just two official toilet breaks a day.

Police were called after up to 40 students at Bedale High School in North Yorkshire took to their playing field on Friday morning in protest.

Parents and pupils say the new rules only allow youngsters to visit the loos during two daily time slots - between 11.05am and 11.25am and 12.25pm and 12.45pm.

It appears to mean the pupils are barred from using the toilets after lunch in a move which has been branded "humiliating and undignified".

The school insists that students are allowed access to loos "at all times", but a letter sent to parents in February stated: "There is no access to the main building (where the toilets are located) after 12.45pm."

One parent, who does not wish to be named, said her daughter had been refused access to the loos and that exceptions are only made for those who have "medical cards".