Bradley Lowery, five, shines as England's mascot

Wearing an England strip and his ever-present smile, five-year-old Bradley Lowery has proudly led the England squad onto the Wembley pitch this afternoon.

Clutching the hand of his hero, Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, young Bradley was clearly overjoyed to fulfil his dream of being a mascot for England.

As they walked onto the pitch, Bradley placed his hands over his ears to drown out the deafening cheers of the crowd who welcomed the teams.

In a heartwarming gesture, England captain Joe Hart placed Defoe at the front of the team so Bradley could lead the team onto the pitch.

Before leaving the tunnel, Defoe bent down and cuddled his young fan - a touching sign of the bond the two have developed in recent months.