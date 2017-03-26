Teenagers killed in Saltburn cliff tragedy named

Police have released the names of two teenage boys who who were found dead at the bottom of a cliff on Friday night.

Alex Yeoman and Harry Watson, both aged 17, were found at the foot of Huntcliff, Saltburn.

Police are investigating the incident but say it is not suspicious.

Harry's mother, Tanya, said he was "one of the gifts in life" in a post on Facebook.

She added: "He will always live in our hearts and we will get through this as the strong family that we are because that's what Harry would have wanted."

In a statement through the police, Harry's family said he was "precious" and would be sadly missed.

The family of Alex Yeoman have described him as a ''loving son who will be sadly missed".