Bradley Lowery takes in the Grand National at Aintree as family vow to "make special memories"
Bradley Lowery has been at Aintree to take in the Grand National, after being awarded an honorary 41st place in Saturday's race.
His family tweeted to say they were on their way to the racecourse to "make special memories" just a day after revealing his cancer treatment was not working.
Bradley was at the race with both his mum and dad.
In a graphic released by Jockey Club Racecourses, Bradley’s red and white silks match his beloved football team, Sunderland FC.
His age is listed alongside his date of birth of (17th May) that is given in place of the weight a horse carries.
Jermain Defoe, best mate to Bradley Lowery appeared on ITV's 'Lorraine' to talk about his instant bond with the terminally ill five-year-old.
The Sunderland striker is also listed as his trainer on the racecard, while his jockey is listed as his older brother, Kieran.
Sponsored by Randox Health, the world-famous famous steeplechase will be shown on ITV at 5.15pm on Saturday, with 40 runners set to jump the 30 fences including iconic obstacles like Becher’s Brook and The Chair.