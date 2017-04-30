Police close down Motocross event in Sedgefield after one rider killed and another 'seriously injured'

Police have been forced to close down a quad and motocross event on land next to Low Hardwick Farm near Sedgefield after one rider was killed and another seriously injured in two separate incidents.

The first happened shortly after 1pm today, Sunday 30th April and involved a male rider who came off his bike and suffered critical injuries. He was taken by the Great North Air Ambulance to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough but was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

A second rider was then hurt in a separate incident which happened just before 2.10pm. The female rider, who is thought to be in her early thirties was also taken by air ambulance to the James Cook with what are believed to be serious injuries.

Police therefore took the decision on safety grounds to close down the privately-run event, which involved around 100 participants and 300 spectators.