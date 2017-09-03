Celebrities and football stars to take part in Bradley Lowery charity match

A host of celebrities are set to form teams Bradley's Blues and The Lowery Legends for a charity match in honour of six-year-old Bradley Lowery who lost his battle with cancer in July.

The game is taking place at Goodison Park (September 3)

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old, was a mascot for Everton, Sunderland and England last year.

Everton FC and their fans took Bradley to their hearts when he appeared as mascot for his beloved Sunderland against their team at the Stadium of Light last September.

The club later pledged £200,000 for the County Durham youngster and invited him to be mascot against Manchester City in January.