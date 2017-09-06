Former Tyne Tees presenter Mike Neville MBE has died

I am deeply saddened at the death of my friend and former colleague Mike Neville. My thoughts are with his wife Pam, and his family.

I remember as a child skipping to the theme tune before watching the TV news with my Dad. We always watched Mike Neville. I never imagined I would have the privilege of working with him.

When I was a weather presenter with Tyne Tees, Mike invited me to join him and a host of other north east personalities on the BBC set of "Children in Need". I recall he put us all at our ease and made it a great fun, fundraising event.

Later, when we worked together on the ITV Tyne Tees news, it was wonderful to watch Mike's expertise as a Presenter. Mike had a tremendous ability to connect with the viewers. It was like whatever happened on air, good or bad, for better or worse, we were all in it together ! Live transmissions can be very unpredictable and Mike was never ruffled by anything that happened. I will always remember seeing Noel Edmonds’ Gotcha stunt, when Noel tricked Mike into ad libbing for 7 minutes. That takes some skill !

Mike was also a brilliant actor. We had great fun making programmes such as "Christmas Past" at Beamish Museum. We all played character parts in period costume. Mike was anchor and actor, smoothly transitioning between the two.

Mike was exactly the same off-camera as he was on. He was great fun to be with, full of hilarious stories and always on good form.

We have lost a dear friend. But Mike will always be a North East icon and legend."