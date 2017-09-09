Manchester arena reopens with concert in memory of the 22 people who died in the terror attack

Marcin and Angelika Kliss, Chloe Rutherfordm and Liam Curry and Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron will be honoured at the concert Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

North East victims of the Manchester terror attack are to be rememebered at a benefit concert on Saturday night. The venue closed its doors in May after 23-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. 22 people were killed, including six people from the North East and North Yorkshire. The arena will be re-opened on Saturday night with the 'We Are Manchester' concert, in honour of those who lost their lives.

Manchester Arena Credit: MEN Syndication

An image of the area at Manchester Arena where the bomb was detonated has been released ahead of its reopening. It is hoped that seeing the photograph will help prepare those affected by the attack before they return to the venue. The picture shows repair work underway inside the City Room as part of a wider programme of refurbishment. The Arena said renovation was still underway, but was ‘sufficiently complete’ to enable part of the area to reopen for Saturday’s We Are Manchester benefit show.

Marcin and Angelika Kliss from York Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Marcin and Angelika Kliss from York were collecting their daughters from the Ariana Grande concert when a bomb went off in the foyer.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry will be remembered at the We are Manchester concert on Saturday evening. The young couple from South Shields were at the concert on May 22. A joint funeral was held for them at St Hilda's Church in South Shields on 15 June 2017. In a tribute to the pair, Chloe and Liam's families said "They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Philip Tron Credit: ITV Tyne Tees