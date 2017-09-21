- ITV Report
'Armless' prank closes A19
Part of the A1 was closed after an 'armless' prank wasted police time.
Officers were called after an 'eagle-eyed' driver spotted what looked like a severed hand in the central reservation of the A19 near Stockton.
Police attended and found that the suspicious object was a 'realistic looking' fake hand.
A post on facebook about the call-out received close to 300 comments, involving puns.
Cleveland police welcomed the clever play-on-words.
One facebook account claimed to have witnessed it 'first hand' while another said officers need to 'knuckle down' on this sort of joke.
Can you do any better?