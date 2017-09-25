Rider tweets apology after race crash leaves spectators injured

The event was cancelled. Credit: ITV News

A motorbike racer who was involved a crash which left spectators injured has tweeted an apology, saying he is very upset, but there was nothing he could have done. It was one of two crashes which happened at the Oliver's Mount road-race track near Scarborough yesterday on Sunday.

Several patients were airlifted to hospital. Credit: ITV News

A total of 12 spectators were hurt in the two incidents. A motorcyclist collided into spectators at around 10.40am, before a second rider crashed through a fence three hours later, hurting himself and others. North Yorkshire Police say three of them were left with serious injuries, and were airlifted to hospital. Two riders were treated at the scene.

Oliver's Mount Racing has issued a statement. Credit: ITV News